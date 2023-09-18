Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 09/18/2023 – 9:07

This Monday, the 18th, Apple releases iOS 17, an operating system update for the brand’s iPhone devices. The update comes shortly after the announcement of the iPhone 15 models, launched last week, at its main event of the year, called “Wonderlust”.

To have the new version on your cell phone, simply install the operating system in the “Settings” item on the device’s system, selecting the “Software Update” option.

Models from the iPhone SE (2020 and 2022) to the new iPhone 15 devices will have the update. But it’s worth remembering that iOS 17 is not compatible with previous versions of Apple, like the iPhone 8, for example. (see list below).

AirDrop will offer new ways to share. NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together or pairing an iPhone and an Apple Watch. See more news here iOS 17.

With the same gesture, users can also share content or launch SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie or play a game while nearby between iPhone devices.

Check out the models compatible with the iOS 17 update:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X s

iPhone X s Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later)

See which devices are not compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone SE (2020);

iPhone X;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 8 Plus.