09/18/2023 – 9:07
This Monday, the 18th, Apple releases iOS 17, an operating system update for the brand’s iPhone devices. The update comes shortly after the announcement of the iPhone 15 models, launched last week, at its main event of the year, called “Wonderlust”.
To have the new version on your cell phone, simply install the operating system in the “Settings” item on the device’s system, selecting the “Software Update” option.
Models from the iPhone SE (2020 and 2022) to the new iPhone 15 devices will have the update. But it’s worth remembering that iOS 17 is not compatible with previous versions of Apple, like the iPhone 8, for example. (see list below).
AirDrop will offer new ways to share. NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together or pairing an iPhone and an Apple Watch. See more news here iOS 17.
With the same gesture, users can also share content or launch SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie or play a game while nearby between iPhone devices.
Check out the models compatible with the iOS 17 update:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE
(2nd generation or later)
See which devices are not compatible with iOS 17:
- iPhone SE (2020);
- iPhone X;
- iPhone 8;
- iPhone 8 Plus.
