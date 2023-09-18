Monday, September 18, 2023
Security Policy | At the Kouvola security conference, cooperation between the Nordic countries in NATO was discussed

September 18, 2023
in World Europe
Defense Minister Häkkänen’s speech was followed by a panel discussion on Nordic cooperation in the military alliance NATO.

Annually On Monday, the Kouvola security conference will bring together defense and security policy experts from Finland and the world.

This year, the conference will especially discuss Finland’s role as a member of the military alliance NATO and what will change in Finland as a result of membership.

The event will discuss the effects of NATO membership, for example, on Finland’s foreign and security policy and the current security situation in the Nordic countries and the Baltic Sea.

The conference also organized panel discussion of the presidential candidates, which can be followed here.

Afternoon the Minister of Defense spoke at the event Antti Häkkänen (cook). His speech was followed by a panel discussion in English, in which, in addition to Häkkänen, the former commander of NATO’s European forces (Saceur) participated Curtis Scaparrotti and Norway’s ambassador to Finland Wegger Christian Strømmen.

The panel discussion was moderated by HS’s reporter Elina Kervinen and its topic is the defense cooperation of the Nordic countries in NATO.

