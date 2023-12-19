As has been its practice for almost two decades, Apple has already started initial tests on the next models, and the first news is starting to leak out, especially for the flagship models, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The company has planned to introduce updated telephoto cameras for future iPhone models, and according to an analyst, the 17 Pro Max will feature a 48 MP sensorcompared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 12MP tetraprism unit.

In addition to capturing zoomed-in images at higher resolution, the report says the updated sensor will be designed to work with the Apple Vision Pro, which is slated for an early 2024 launch.

It is also rumored that Apple will introduce a 10x tetraprism lens that could debut on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.