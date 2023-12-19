Details and rumors in previews revealing upgraded cameras for iPhone 17 Pro with future plans for Vision Pro.
As has been its practice for almost two decades, Apple has already started initial tests on the next models, and the first news is starting to leak out, especially for the flagship models, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The company has planned to introduce updated telephoto cameras for future iPhone models, and according to an analyst, the 17 Pro Max will feature a 48 MP sensorcompared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 12MP tetraprism unit.
In addition to capturing zoomed-in images at higher resolution, the report says the updated sensor will be designed to work with the Apple Vision Pro, which is slated for an early 2024 launch.
It is also rumored that Apple will introduce a 10x tetraprism lens that could debut on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Future integration with Vision Pro
The current iPhone 15 Pros feature 48-megapixel main lenses, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lenses, and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses.
Starting with iOS 17.2, these devices can record spatial video with 3D depth for playback on Apple Vision Pro.
Analyst Jeff Pu of Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities said in a research note spotted by MacRumors that Apple plans to improve the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
This is stated by referring to rumors about the tech giant's supplier, Largan Precision.
The high-end iPhone flagship model, which will arrive in late 2025, is said to feature a 48MP telephoto camera and will presumably be optimized for Apple's upcoming headset.
Pu did not provide details on how this 48MP sensor will interact with the mixed reality headset.
A further sign of the camera optimization for Vision Pro is given by a rumor that also suggests Apple's introduction of Custom WiFi 7 chips for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, reducing reliance on Broadcom.
New WiFi technology
Support for the new WiFi 7 network will allow the simultaneous transmission of data on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, thanks to compatible routers, guaranteeing higher WiFi speeds, lower latency and more stable connectivity, with higher peak peaks at 40 Gbps.
The Wi-Fi 7 standard It offers significantly faster wireless speeds than Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and reduced latency means the iPhone 17 Pro Max could seamlessly interact with Apple Vision Pro for various tasks, including media consumption.
In short, we will have to wait until 2025 to have further details, in the meantime we are preparing for the arrival of the new iPhone 16, scheduled for September 2024.
