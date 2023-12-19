Matteo Di Pietro of Theborderline asks for a 4-year plea deal. He was driving the Lamborghini that caused the accident in Casal Palocco where a child lost his life

Due to the accident caused by the Lamborghini that the YouTuber was driving for a social media challenge, a 5-year-old child lost his life. On trial Matteo Di Pietro of Theborderline asks for a 4-year plea deal, for having caused the accident involving a Smart car in which a mother was traveling with her two young children. One of whom is no longer with us following the injuries sustained in the impact.

The youtuber from Theborderline was driving the Lamborghini rented for a challenge on social media. While he was on a road in Casal Palocco, Rome, due to the high speed he hit a Smart car head on.

The small hatchback was driven by a woman, who was transporting her two children. The 5-year-old lost his life due to the injuries sustained in the accident on 14 June 2023. And Matteo Di Pietro must answer to the charges of road homicide and injuries.

There Rome Prosecutor's Office would have accepted the request of the young boy's lawyers. The investigating judge must set a new date for the hearing. The prosecutors had requested and obtained immediate judgment for the YouTuber, with the first hearing set for February 27.

With immediate judgment it is avoided the preliminary hearing and we go directly to trial. If the plea bargain requested by the young boy's defense lawyers is accepted, the sentence imposed will be reduced by a maximum of one third.

Matteo Di Pietro of Theborderline asks for a plea deal, to serve a maximum of 4 years in prison

The judge always underlined that the 20-year-old had rented the high-powered car with “the sole and obvious aim of impressing and capturing the attention of young web visitors to increase advertising earnings, to the detriment of safety and responsibility.” and consequently to proceed at a speed exceeding the indicated limits”.

Due to high speed, a 5-year-old boy was taken away from the affection of his loved ones.