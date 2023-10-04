Manzana He launched iOS 17.0.3 on Wednesday, which includes a fix for an issue that caused the latest models of iPhone 15 They will warm up.

“This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone “gets hotter than expected,” according to the software changelog.

During the weekend, Manzana confirmed reports on social media that his new iPhones They tended to get hot. Manzana said the problem was a combination of some apps not being configured correctly, bugs in iOS and an expected setup period requiring additional processing and heat generation. Wednesday’s update addresses issues in iOSthe operating system of the iPhone. App developers are also releasing updates with fixes for their apps.

Manzana said the heat issue was not related to a new titanium-aluminum frame design on the models Pro high-end, and also said it was not related to the charging port USB-C on the new phones.

The website of Manzana says that all iPhones They may feel warmer when they are restoring from a backup, when charging wirelessly, when using graphics-intensive apps or games, or when streaming high-quality video. Manzana says that the iPhones They are safe to use unless they display an explicit temperature warning.

Via: CNBC

Editor’s note: The truth is that I would prefer to skip this model of iPhonehas practically no innovations over the two previous models and as long as Manzana implement changes such as changing the charging port, there are problems.