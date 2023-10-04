She is more into the products than the big numbers. For someone who has been working in purchasing for almost thirty years, this is hardly possible. Because numbers are sometimes so elusive, but you can improve a product. For example, a paper balloon lasts much longer than a traditional one, which saves plastic. And with ‘growth pants’ a baby needs new clothes less often.

But on this windy, gray afternoon, Wilma Veldman, purchasing director at retail chain HEMA, cannot escape the big numbers. They are the reason for this conversation. For the exact figure, Veldman has to look in her notebook. “933 kilotons.” That is the amount of CO 2 emissions attributable to HEMA in 2019.

Almost a year and a half ago, the Amsterdam department store chain (turnover 2022: 2 billion euros) started the search for this number. First it was important to find a partner who could help with the calculations, then the calculations themselves began. HEMA chose 2019 because this was the last year before corona. “After that we had to deal with store closures and the image would no longer have been representative.”

Together with the data specialists from consultancy firm Metabolic, HEMA mapped out all emissions step by step in six months. For example, the company delved into emissions resulting from the electricity used in shops, but also into pollution from the transport of goods. And it calculated how many emissions are caused by the factories where HEMA buys its products, or by the farmer who grows the coffee beans.

Such calculations are currently occupying almost all major European companies. Due to new European legislation, they are obliged from 2025 to report the impact their activities have on people, the environment and the climate. Part of it is calculating how many emissions can be attributed to a company and its entire chain.

It’s a huge job, especially in the case of chain stores. Because the washcloths, food processors, bananas or candle holders on their shelves have often already had a long journey. Chains must calculate how much emissions have been released during production, but also after the consumer has purchased them. And when processing, after they have become redundant.

HEMA has just completed those calculations and wanted to provide an insight into what is involved.

Wilma Veldman, purchasing director of HEMA Photo Lex van Lieshout

Complex sum

Those who already report on emissions are often limited to three categories – scopes, in jargon. The first scope revolves around emissions that are directly attributable to a company, for example due to the combustion of gasoline in company cars. Scope 2 includes all emissions from the purchase of energy, such as electricity or heat. Scope 3 includes everything else – in short: the chain.

HEMA is a lot more detailed in its new emissions overview. For example, the company can now share that the footprint of gas heating in stores is 7.3 kilotons of CO 2 and that the purchased electricity is equal to 40.9 kilotons. The figures also show that emissions from transport from factories in Asia to stores are much lower than is often assumed. That is 17.1 kilotons, less than 2 percent of the total.

By far the most pollution is in the chain: 94 percent. The majority of this can be attributed to two actions. Most emissions arise from the production of the range: growing, weaving and dyeing cotton, the production of plastic for fresh food containers, and livestock farming to make smoked sausage. This is 71 percent of the total.

Bodysuit from HemaPhoto Hema

Another ‘major polluter’ is the use of after-sales products, accounting for 13.7 percent of emissions. This concerns, for example, the electricity that a customer uses after purchasing a kettle from HEMA. Purchased clothing is washed and dried regularly and the machines for this also run on electricity. To arrive at this overview, HEMA submitted its entire range to the data experts, says Veldman. “Including the quantities sold and where it comes from.”

However, it is not the case that they subsequently made a separate sum for each product. “We are a very broad department store. Our range contains 30,000 different item codes. These are not all separate products, but also variations in color or size. But it is of course impossible to make a separate calculation for the same romper in yellow and green.”

Instead, the range has been reduced to “groups of similar products”, according to the product development director. “So all cocoa, all coffee beans, all socks.” Metabolic then used the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, an international calculation standard, to apply “standards” to all these groups.

For the electricity used, this is a fairly manageable sum: the total consumption in 2019 multiplied by an “average emission per energy unit”, which differs per method of generation. Calculating the emissions during the manufacture of the products is considerably more complex. This takes into account, among other things, the weight, the composition of materials, the production location and the packaging material. But for example, it does not matter whether cotton is knitted or woven, which makes a significant difference in energy consumption during production.

According to HEMA, the outcome of all that calculation is an “estimate”. DNV Business Assurance, an external risk advisor who checked the sums again, also came to this conclusion. According to DNV, a “limited degree of certainty” applies to the figures in scope 3. That is accurate enough for HEMA, says Veldman. “Is it correct down to the last decimal point per product? Probably not, but we have a direction.”

Big changes

At HEMA they call this the zero point. Because the figure for 2019 is not a goal in itself, but rather a means to annually check whether measures taken have the desired effect. CEO Saskia Egas Reparaz, who took office in 2021, wants to make the department store a leader in the field of sustainability. This also includes a goal: by 2030, HEMA’s emissions must be halved – in line with a maximum global warming of 1.5 degrees.

To further assess this objective, HEMA is joining the Science Based Targets initiative, an independent referee that assesses the climate ambitions of companies. Like many other participants, the department store is more ambitious in reducing its own emissions than those in the chain, which is much more difficult. For scope 1 and 2, HEMA aims for a reduction of 75 percent, in scope 3 at 46.2. “Together that averages out to 50 percent,” says Veldman.

Setting the bar so high means that HEMA cannot afford to procrastinate, says the purchasing director. “Of course we could calculate everything exactly. But then this baseline measurement would only be ready after five years, and I only had three years left to tackle problems.” HEMA will carry out the same calculation every year from now on: 2023 will be the first year with which comparison is possible.

I can make a telephone cable more sustainable, but that won’t make the world much better Wilma Veldman director of purchasing HEMA

HEMA is now translating lessons from this first measurement into concrete measures. “Because I can make a telephone cable more sustainable, but that won’t make the world much better,” says Veldman. “I want to tackle the big things that will make the most impact.” As an example, she mentions cotton and paper, “materials that we use a lot as a company.”

Since 2019, all cotton in HEMA stores has been certified by the much-followed Better Cotton Initiative. Now the company wants to take it a step further, switching to more sustainable organic cotton. “From the beginning of next year, all baby products will already be made from it.” All paper in the range already carries the FSC quality mark. “We now want to replace that with recycled FSC paper.”

HEMA also does the same with the packaging. In four years, the company reduced the amount of plastic packaging by 23 percent. Veldman shows two birthday candles: the old one in a plastic box, the new one in cardboard. It is a seemingly small change, but it makes an immediate difference, as the packaging is also included in the pollution caused by products.

Reusable choices

To quickly reduce emissions, most scientists believe there is only one solution. Reduce. That means: fewer sales. But that is too “extreme” for a commercial company, says Veldman. “Selling stuff is our raison d’être. So how we approach this is: sell things that last longer. Where you buy new ones less often. That is also reducing.”

A romper that grows with a baby is an example of this. HEMA also designed a dishwashing brush whose head can be replaced, meaning the handle may last for years. And since last year, the company has been selling the refillable makeup box, so customers can replace one individual color and not have to buy a completely new product.

Another approach is to come up with reusable alternatives for products that simply do not have a long life. For example, in addition to sanitary towels and tampons, HEMA has also been selling a menstrual cup and menstrual underwear since last year. There is also a more sustainable option for latex water balloons, which break after one throw: colored spongy balls.

The department store nevertheless leaves the choice for such a sustainable variant to the consumer. According to Veldman, no customer is waiting for “Wilma with the finger” to tell them that they “can no longer buy disposable cotton pads.” According to her, it is better to do both. “Selling a reusable option, such as cotton pads that you can wash, and making disposable cotton pads more sustainable.”

It is up to HEMA to ensure that the responsible choice is just as good as the conventional one, says the purchasing director. Preferably even better, so that the customer makes the choice for themselves. Because Veldman is convinced that the majority of consumers are concerned about the fate of the planet. “We have to show them, in a light-hearted way, how it can be done.”

That doesn’t always work, she realizes. According to her, a “very difficult one” is the product that is virtually synonymous with her company: the smoked sausage. The chain has also been selling a vegetarian variant, the ‘Ookworst’, since October 2020, but most customers still opt for the meat version. “Then you can say: just stop with the smoked sausage. But then you can imagine the reactions. We see it the other way around. That Ookworst isn’t tasty enough yet. It has to be super delicious.”