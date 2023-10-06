Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for a Apple iPhone 13 128GB. The reported discount is 8% compared to the recommended price, i.e. €60. The product is available at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €759 and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 13 It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The dual camera is 12MP (wide angle and ultra-wide angle) with Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision, while the front TrueDepth camera is 12MP with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. The battery promises up to 19 hours of playback.