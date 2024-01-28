The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount Apple iPad 10th generation. The reported discount is 10% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €500.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple iPad 10th generation, features
Apple iPad 10th generation has a 10.9″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Under the body you will find an A14 Bionic Chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. The rear camera is 12MP with wide angle, while the front horizontal camera is 12MP with ultra wide angle and automatic framing.
The connector of this model is USB-Cas with the new iPhone 15. This iPad is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Magic Keyboard Folio.
