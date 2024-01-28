Development bank announced actions to encourage the shipping industry; president talks about “learning from past mistakes”

The president of BNDES (National Development Bank), Aloizio Mercadante, said that part of the criticism of measures announced last week to encourage the shipping industry from Brazil comes from a “anachronistic neoliberalism”. According to him, he criticizes the plan for not keeping up with the change in the global economy.

One of the criticisms is that the state development bank will return to acting as in previous governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), when it invested billions in shipyards that had to go into judicial recovery. To the newspaper The State of S. PauloMercadante said it was necessary “see what the world is doing best” It is “learn from past mistakes”.

The new fronts of action of the so-called BNDES Azul – an initiative aimed at the economic and sustainable development of the ocean – determine the evolution of the PEM (Marine Spatial Planning), resources for innovation and decarbonization of the naval fleet, incentives for port infrastructure and support for water resources.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) aboard the Navy ship H-39, in Rio de Janeiro, Mercadante said that the estimate is R$ 2 billion for shipbuilding through the FMM (Fund of the Merchant Marine).

“What we announce is spread reduction. There are no subsidies, no resources from the Treasury, and we are not reducing the rate of the Merchant Marine Fund. We are cutting back on the meat to encourage investment and say: we need good projects. Let's reduce the spread to activate the sector,” said Mercadante.

The president of BNDES said that the world is in a new moment. He stated that the United States, the European Union and China are investing in reindustrialization. Furthermore, the International Maritime Organization will start fining ships powered by fossil fuels from 2030 onwards, making fleet renewal imperative.

“We have a challenging and completely new scenario, because the production of engines with renewable energy is a new topic. We need to have the ambition to compete in the market, and it will be essential to have a fleet with renewable fuel”, he declared.

“There is a dispute in the reorganization of value chains. We need to have the ambition to compete for it. As we have a clean energy matrix and we have great leadership in ethanol and biofuels, Brazil can come out ahead”, he added.

The state development bank also announced port investments with financing lines to support the R$45 billion allocated by the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) for the sector in leases and Private Use Terminals. BNDES stated that it can establish partnerships with private sector entities and carry out operations in the capital market.

On Monday (22 January), the federal government announced a R$300 billion package for national industry. The proposal, called “New Industry Brazil”, has as its motto the return of the State as the main driver of national development. Includes tax incentives and financing by state-owned companies.