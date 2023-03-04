Apparently the production of iPhones will partially move away from China. As reported by Bloomberg indeed Foxconn, which also makes PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles among other things, will open a new $700 million factory in India. At the same time Apple has decided to invest one billion dollars in the Silicon Design Center in Munich for its expansion, which represents the new European headquarters for the design of the chips used for its devices.

As previously mentioned, Foxconn is involved in the production of various devices, including consoles, but according to the Bloomberg report, the new plant in India it will mainly deal with the production of the iPhone, with the aim of moving away from China, perhaps due to the tensions between the local government and the American one.

The portal says that Foxconn will build an iPhone component plant on a 300-acre site near the Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, the state capital of Karnataka, which is located on the southwest coast of India and has one of the highest levels of GDP per capita of any Indian state.

This information was confirmed by the local government who have Bloomberg reports, writing that the new plant would create 100,000 jobs. It is therefore one of Foxconn’s major investments in India.

In addition to possible political reasons, Foxconn may have decided to remove part of the production from China also due to the numerous lockdowns caused by the Covid-19, which have inevitably led to slowdowns. It’s not the only company implementing a similar strategy, with India and Vietnam among the most popular states to open new plants.

As for Apple’s investment in the Silicon Design Center in Germany, the company did not go into details but this headquarters has in fact become the largest R&D center of the Cupertino company in Europe and in general outside the United States. The billion dollar investment will lead to the creation of three new centres, which will complement the existing one in central Munich.

An important contribution has come from the Silicon Design Center for the realization of the M1 and M2 processorsand therefore it is reasonable to expect other innovations for the chips of Apple devices, without however excluding other projects, such as modems and connectivity components, considering that in 2024 the partnership between the Cupertino company and Qualcomm will end.