The best parking lot for trucks in Europe is in Spain, according to ESPORG, the organization within Europe for the safe parking and navigation of trucks, which annually awards said award to infrastructures that promote safety, protection, quality, connectivity and quality in the provision of services to professional carriers.

This is the mowiz TRUCK Astigarraga complex, developed and managed by mowiz TRUCK (EYSA). It has more than 340 spaces with the capacity to accommodate any type of merchandise, including dangerous ones. It is the first large truck parking in Spain that offers all kinds of services to the driver.

This establishment has been recognized for promoting excellence and helping to disseminate good practices with a view to improving the safety and quality of the services offered. In addition to actively contributing to improving the attractiveness of the driving profession for an increasingly broad and diverse audience, including young people and women.

In this line, more than 15,000 drivers are currently missing in Spain, so it is necessary to promote initiatives that help dignify the profession by providing support through the necessary facilities to make this job more attractive and improve the quality of life of truckers in their trips and stays away from home.

The Astigarraga complex was inaugurated in January 2022 and has more than 340 spaces for both non-dangerous and dangerous goods. In addition, to make the stop as pleasant and functional as possible for the carrier, they offer all kinds of services to drivers such as restaurants, a commercial area and 24-hour hot/cold food and drink machines; areas for physical activities and rest; showers, toilets and laundry services for men and women; recreational areas, high-speed Internet connection; management of parking reservations; nearby refueling areas; spaces reserved for dangerous goods; Refrigerant sockets for connecting refrigerated trucks at rest; truck weighing and washing services.

The award was received by Miguel Ángel Poza, EYSA’s business development director, who highlighted “the fundamental role of public-private collaboration to promote and develop these key infrastructures with the aim of strengthening and dignifying road transport” .

The jury was made up of representatives of the main players in the road transport sector, including representatives of governmental and non-governmental institutions and organizations from all over Europe.