The news that the owners of the manchester united fc are evaluating strategic options that could lead to the sale of one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world has caused a stock market furor in its shares listed on USAbut at the same time buyers’ options have come out.

The stock rose 19% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain since its 2012 IPO, with around 11 million shares trading, representing 1,900% more than three-month average volume.

Analysts praise the Glazer family’s move to possibly sell part or all of the company; Randal Konik and Anna Glaessgen, of Jefferies, said this would enhance shareholder value.

First steps

The European media warn that Manzana would be interested in acquiring the English club for an agreement that would reach 5.8 billion euros.

That says a report from the Daily Star, who assures that the interest is true and that the first contacts are already being made.

“The technology company based in California She had never owned a sports team before, but the business opportunities United provides are said to be a major factor in her interest,” Spot my Sports reported.

In the same way, it was known that the former English player david beckham It would be another party interested in reaching an agreement.

However, these options have not been officially indicated by United, which after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo He doesn’t see a good future.

The group is fifth in the table of positions of the Premier league with 25 points, 11 behind the leader, the Arsenal.

