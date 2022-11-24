The offers continue Black Friday 2022 from Amazon Italy and as per tradition we are always vigilant to bring the most succulent promotions on video games and technology to our pages. Now, for example, you can buy your smartphone at a discount Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G with charger included. You can find the 256GB version at this addresswhile here the 512GB oneor here the 1TB oneor via the boxes below.

The advised price for the 256GB version it is 1879.00 euros. It is currently at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon, with returns available until January 31, 2023.

The advised price for the 512GB version it is 1907.00 euros. It is currently at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon, with returns available until January 31, 2023.

The advised price for the 1TB version it is 2249.00 euros. It is currently at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon, with returns available until January 31, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 offers a 7.6-inch screen with multi-screen function and advanced multitasking. It also features a 50MP wide angle camera. The package also contains the Wall Charger Super Fast Charging 25W. The model on offer is in the Phantom Black colourway.

