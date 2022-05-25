Invited press received word just hours before the Los Angeles premiere that the red carpet event had been turned into a private screening. The cast and crew of the series, starring Rose Byrne and Murray Bartlett, expressed their condolences in the statement to the families affected by the tragedy.
According to magazine variety the Gracie Awards were handed out as planned in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation awards honored Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning and Kaitlyn Dever. During the ceremony, attention was paid to the drama in Texas.
