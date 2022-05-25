Mexico City.- Rafael Baca’s career begins to end at the Cruz Azul Machine. Although he has a contract with the institution for another six months, the club is thinking of selling him to another club, otherwise the player will become a free agent and will be able to join any team on a free basis.

In the last hours it was learned that Pumas UNAM would be interested in the 32-year-old veteran, however, according to information from the Récord newspaper, the board does not have in mind to hire ‘Rafa’ Baca as they are well covered in the area where Machine Man plays.

While, on the other hand, clubs like Rayos del Necaxa and Mazatlán FC were the first to show an interest in the Tuxpan-born, Michoacán, however, Cruz Azul is running out of options, as it seems that Baca will not reach the table either hydrowarm.

According to the journalist Felipe Morales, Rafael Baca will not play for the Rayos in the 2022 Apertura by ensuring that the player does not enter the red and white team’s radar, to which the Aguascalientes fans ‘celebrated’ by not seeing the midfielder from Blue Cross.

“Ok, lightning brothers. Here I leave another one bouncing in the area, first hand. Rafael Baca does not reach Necaxa. Forget it, discard it. It does not matter,” he asserted in his current Twitter post. Given that decision, the only place where Rafa Baca could continue, his future would be in Mazatlán FC, an institution that has already had several casualties in this Stove Football.

Likewise, the presence of Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez in Gabriel Caballero’s coaching staff would play an important role in Baca becoming a crew member for the next semester, since Cruz Azul sees him more outside than inside, including the fans themselves.

In the last season Rafael Baca became one of the players who received the greatest number of criticisms and whistles for his irregular performance in the cement team, so much so that the ‘#FueraBaca’ took on a lot of force in networks that will continue to be heard in the stadium if the player continues in the capital squad.