MacRumors: Apple began to value older iPhones higher when redeemed via trade-in

Apple has changed the repurchase price for older iPhone models. About it reports MacRumors publication.

In a corporation started value higher the old smartphones that users hand over for exchange under the trade-in program. Apple began to offer more favorable prices for consumers, which will be included in the discount when purchasing a new device.

So, if previously the company purchased old iPhone 14 Pro Max for $620, now it will buy them back for $630. The buyback amount for the second-generation iPhone SE has increased from $70 to $90.

At the same time, the cost of purchasing an iPad was reduced from 260 to 250 dollars. The redemption amount for Apple Watch SE 2 has also decreased – from $125 to $120, Apple Watch 7 – from $155 to $145, Apple Watch Ultra – from $390 to $365.

At the beginning of 2023, Apple worsened the terms of the used smartphone buyback program for users. So, if previously the company could offer up to $650 for a used iPhone 13 Pro Max, now the company offers a maximum of $570.