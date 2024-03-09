Board of Directors extended Bartolomeo's term to have time for the selection process; Planalto must expand attempts to interfere in the process

The decision of the Board of Directors of OK on Friday (March 9, 2024) to extend the mandate of the current CEO by 7 months, Eduardo Bartolomeowill give time for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) look for a name to lead the mining company. This is a partial victory for Palácio do Planalto, which should expand its attempts to establish a trustworthy name in the company.

The council decided to extend Bartolomeo's term, which was due to end in March, until December. According to the Power360, the decision was by majority. Of the 13 members, only 2 from the independent wing were against: Paulo Hartung and José Penido. Both defended the reappointment of the CEO for a longer mandate, aiming to avoid government interference in the company.

A Predictemployee pension fund Bank of Brazil who has 2 seats on the council, did not want Bartolomeo to remain. It is the will of Lula, who has increased his criticism of Vale's management in recent weeks. Some private shareholders also started to defend the choice of a new name in the face of pressure from the government and the diagnosis made internally of Bartolomeo's poor political skills.

The problem is that as the executive's term would end in May, there would not be enough time to carry out the entire rigorous selection process that is required by Vale's governance rules. According to the rules, the company must hire an international standard company to support the selection of potential candidates.

O Power360 found that it was agreed at the meeting that, with the extra time, the replacement selection process will begin. With the support of international consultancy, CVs, attributes and profile required for the position will be analyzed considering the company's strategy and future challenges. A triple list must be drawn up and submitted for a vote by the board by the end of the year.

The list of listed companies continues to gain new names. Walter Schalka, an experienced executive who is leaving his post as CEO of Suzano, is one of those mentioned. He has the sympathy of private investors and independent advisors. By the government, the name of Paulo Cafarelli, former Bank of Brazil. The former president of the Cosan, Luís Henrique Guimarãeswho is currently one of Vale’s advisors.

With the speech that Vale needs to meet the wishes of the government and the country, Lula in practice wants the company to follow the same path as Petrobras in the current PT administration: expand investments in Brazil to induce economic growth and job openings, being more like an arm of state development than a profitable private company that pays its shareholders well.

Lula's vision has always been this. The PT member has always been unhappy with the government's privatization of the company Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). The difference is that, in his first 2 terms, the current president had more means of intervening in Vale due to the participation of state-owned companies in the mining company's shareholding composition, such as BNDES and other federal pension funds.

But the scenario is different now. Vale underwent a 2nd privatization process under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, reduced government participation in the mining company's shares from 26.5% to 8.6%. Vale thus became a corporationthat is, a privately controlled company, with diluted capital in the market and without any investor holding more than 10% of the shares.

That was why Lula failed in his first attack on Vale in this term, in which he tried to put former Finance Minister Guido Mantega in charge of the mining company. The government operated to establish an ally in the company, but ended up making a tactical retreat in the face of resistance from private shareholders and the negative reaction of the market.

It turns out that, even though it is a minority, the government has a lot of bargaining power in its hands. Several projects by Vale and its main shareholder companies are approved by federal bodies. This is the case of the billion-dollar reparation agreement relating to the Mariana tragedy, which still has no outcome. The operation is Samarcoa company in which Vale holds 50%.

There is also the issue of railway concessions. The Lula administration has charged a hefty bill of R$25.7 billion from the mining company for renewing contracts. This demand should advance in the coming months, even before the definition of Bartolomeo's succession. The case was sent by the government to the TCU (Federal Audit Court), which has already gave a favorable decision to Planalto in a similar case in 2023.

Until then, the President of the Republic's escalation against the mining company's management should also continue to rise. In recent weeks, Lula has made several statements criticizing Vale. Some of them, with inaccurate information about the company's operations.

Read below the president’s latest quotes from Vale:

8.Feb.2024 – in interview to Radio Itatiaia – “Vale set up a foundation to build houses and didn’t build houses. He still hasn't resolved the problem of Mariana and Brumadinho and pretends that nothing happened. She imagined she had to pay R$126 billion. It's offering less than 1/3 of that. So, we need to fight so that we can reach a fair agreement and that the people of the affected region are the main beneficiaries of these resources”

25.Feb.2024 – in Publication on X (formerly Twitter) – “Five years and Vale has done nothing to repair the destruction caused. It is necessary to support the families of victims, environmental recovery and, mainly, inspection and prevention in mining projects, so that we do not have new tragedies like Brumadinho and Mariana”.

27.Feb.2024 – in interview The “TV network!” – “Vale cannot think that it owns Brazil. She cannot think that she can do more than Brazil. So, what we want is the following: Brazilian companies need to be in agreement with the Brazilian government's development thinking. That’s all we want”.

27.Feb.2024 – in interview The “TV network!” – Vale is lately selling more assets than producing iron ores. And it’s losing the game for a lot of Australian businesses.”

27.Feb.2024 – in interview The “TV network!” – “Vale did not pay for the misfortunes they [sic] caused in Brumadinho, did not build the houses they promised. They created a foundation to take care of it and Vale now advertises it as if it were the company that takes the most care of this country.”

7.mar.2024 – in event at the Planalto Palace – “We will soon be able to reach an agreement with Vale so that it can pay what it owes to Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.”