The sanctions against the Mazepins

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, dating back to February 2022, had generated numerous sanctions (still valid today) against Russia, including of a sporting nature. Among these, the impossibility of athletes being able to participate in the various world championships, provided they take part in the various competitions without representing their own flag, and therefore as neutrals. However, one of the heaviest cases was seen precisely in F1, and in this case against Nikita Mazepin. In addition to losing the chance to continue in the world championship after his debut in Haas in 2021, the 25-year-old and his father Dmitry (oligarch and owner of Uralkali, then the team's sponsor) had been frozen assets for a value of approximately 105 million euros and the impossibility of traveling to European Union countrieshaving entered the latter's blacklist.

The accusation and the victory on appeal

The accusation was aimed in particular at the father, initially believed to be one close economic collaborator of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, after a long investigation, the European Union came to the conclusion of the non-existence of such closeness after the appeal presented by the family, thus returning the stolen assets to the latter and canceling the sanctions.

The celebration

A decision that allowed the former F1 driver to finally be able to celebrate on social media, in particular on his Instagram profile: “742 days of life under sanctions. WE'RE FINALLY BACK”. Mazepin, who after F1 continued his career in the Asian Le Mans Series, now has the goal of returning to F1, which he has always desired and never hidden even after the EU sanctions.