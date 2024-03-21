To refresh your memory: the previous race, the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​was a textbook example of what F1 is today: Verstappen starts from 1st place, takes off like a rabbit and wins by a big lead. What caused some revival is the debut of Ferrari talent Oliver Bearman. Unfortunately for the eighteen-year-old Briton, Carlos Sainz has recovered and Ferrari expects the Spanish driver to be able to compete again for the 2024 Australian GP.

The circuits in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia where Formula 1 visited earlier this year are high-speed tracks. It's the other way around at the Albert Park Street Circuit in Melbourne. It will be interesting to see which of the teams in the top five handles it best. Despite that, you can guess who is the top favorite to win in Melbourne.

What should I know about the 2024 Australian GP?

Some adjustments have been made to the circuit for the 2022 race. Some bends have been made less sharp to make overtaking easier. In addition, a fourth DRS zone was added last year, again to promote overtaking. Both adjustments paid off. But no special adjustments have been made for the Australian GP in 2024.

The light blue lines indicate the DRS zones | Photo: © Mercedes

What could be even more important this weekend are the tires. For the first time this season, Pirelli is taking the softest compound, the C5 tire, to the circuit. So this is the soft band. The C4 is the medium and C3 is used as a hard tire. Pirelli does this because last year there were ten drivers who drove 47 of 58 laps on one set of tires. So the rubber wore out too slowly. Slightly softer tires should result in more tire wear and therefore more pit stops.

Who has a lot at stake?

After two races, Max Verstappen has collected 51 points. So he only misses one point for the maximum score. Sergio Pérez is his nearest opponent with 36 points. To stay in the footsteps of his teammate, Pérez must hope for an exit for the reigning world champion. Behind Pérez, Leclerc follows with 28 points and then George Russell with 18 points.

At the bottom there are nine drivers who will try to rake in the first points of the 2024 F1 season during the Australian GP. Pierre Gasly is at the bottom after an 18th and 20th place in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The pressure is already on at Alpine. Some points will have to be put on the board quickly to show the Renault board that Formula 1 is not a waste of money.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“We're looking forward to racing in Melbourne this week. It is a very fast track now, which requires a good mix of straight-line speed and enough grip in the corners. It's all about finding the balance between that. The recent innovation [van het asfalt, red.] has made the course a lot smoother and more fun, so we're looking forward to that.'

'We also have softer tires compared to last year, which makes the strategy a bit more listless, but hopefully it means we can race better with more pit stops. Getting used to jet lag is always a challenge down underbut it's always great to be in Melbourne and great to see all the passionate racing fans who come to cheer us on,” says Verstappen on the website Red Bull Racing.

What is the weather like at Albert Park in Australia?

On the first day of the race weekend in Melbourne it is a nice place to be along the circuit. It is dry, the sun shines through at the beginning of the afternoon and it is about 20 degrees. A day later the clouds increase, but (unfortunately) no rain is forecast. The mercury should also be around 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday. We see the same picture on Sunday.

Just one thing: you have to get out of bed early to follow it all. The first and third free practice take place when it is here at night. During qualifying and the race it has already calmed down here, but you will still have to set your alarm. Or you can read the summaries of the training, qualifying and race here afterwards.

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Friday March 22

1st free practice: 2:30 AM – 3:30 AM

2nd free practice: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM

Saturday March 23

3rd free practice: 2:30 AM – 3:30 AM

Qualification: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM

Sunday March 24

Race: 5:00 am