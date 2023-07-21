suspiciously doubtful, the president of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary, Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, voted against the project of the Judge Janine Otálora for stop the brazen presidential campaigns of the ruling party and the opposition (except MC), despite acknowledging that the proposal was “a correct and ethical solution, but it is not the only possible one”.

“It is not the only ethical or correct one, there are others…”.

It was based on that so that the Court will pass the hot potato to the National Electoral Institute so that in five days, with the drowned child, issue regulations and oversee the processes that in full view of the world violate the Constitution and lawsputting to INE at risk of supplanting functions of the Legislative power.

Pretense, euphemisms and disguises mark the indecent game of presidential successionhe.

Alarm that for sad three outrageous votes against that of Otálora (of a plenary session of seven magistrates in which only four sat) the Court will grant a letter of legitimacy to the lie of one party or another.

The pearl of deceit is headed by the President of the Republicwho before the obvious illegality that constitutes their meddling, he invented the scammer section, I’m not saying itreproducing and making mockery of expressions of their opponents and using the spokesperson’s spokesperson to give the false idea that it has stopped interfering (being clear, however, that he does so as the first president, with the expense of the treasury and the technical and human resources of the Presidency of the Republic).

Otálora is one of the most prestigious judges in the Judiciary and, unlike his compliant peers, he works with institutional independence of judgment, attached only to the Constitution and the laws. In his project, argued why the fundamental values ​​of Mexican democracy are being disrupted with the concealed pre-campaignsthat in no way, as it is proclaimed, have the purpose of electing supposed “coordinators” of whatever, but rather those who will contend next year for the first magistracy and have been committing without modesty evident electoral crimes.

the same Courtwe must not forget it, validated in 2018 the largest purchase of votes in history that has been documented (the party Brunette presented loads of vouchers) when he did not sanction the cynical and multimillion-dollar distribution of money with the alibi of supporting the victims of the 2017 earthquake.

“I do not agree that factual issues and the behavior of the parties lead the Court to make interpretations that generate a paralegal system,” lamented Judge Otálora.

In his opinion, “the aforementioned behavior seriously undermines the pillars that sustain democracyby violating the electoral system as a whole, hindering the review by the electoral authorities and violating the democratic integrity”.

But AMLO has said not to go with the story that the law is the law…

