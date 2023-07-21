Athletics | The mother of the double winner of Espoo hid her sports success to save her daughter from extra pressure

The Espoo double gold medalist found out her mother’s secret.

Espoo the under-23 European Championship was a huge success for the Dutchman For Alida van Daalen23, who swept gold in both the shot put and discus.

The highly promising van Daalen got his athletic gifts literally from his mother’s milk. His mother is a former discus thrower Jacqueline Goormachtighwho was a hard worker in the discus cage.

The Dutchman represented his country at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games and the Helsinki European Championships in 1994. However, he did not throw for the medal count.

The mother kept her sports success a secret from her children so that they would not feel extra pressure.

Van Daalen found out the truth when he found magazines in the box in which the mother poses.

“I was 7 years old when I found the box. When I opened it, I saw my mother in many magazines. I asked him why he was wearing them. It didn’t dawn on me at the time, but afterwards I’m thinking, ‘Damn, you didn’t really tell me you were an Olympic athlete,'” commented van Daalen European Athletics Federation on the pages.

Itthat the daughter was also enthusiastic about discus throwing was, according to her own words, pure coincidence.

“I have the genes for the sport,” van Daalen said and continued:

“I didn’t know he was a top athlete. I started athletics because I had to be able to do sports.”

At the age of 12, van Daalen realized that he was talented in the shot put, which was initially the young athlete’s number one sport. A year later, discus entered the sports selection.

Van Daalen’s little brother born in 2006 Jarno van Daalen he is also a talented athlete. Jarno will represent the Netherlands at the under-18 European Championships in Jerusalem in August. He has won the under-18 Dutch championship in discus throwing.