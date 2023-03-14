Durango.- Five people injured and a lifeless minor was the balance of a spectacular accident registered at Felipe Pescador boulevard and Luis Donaldo Colosio boulevard, in Durango.

It was early Sunday morning in the state capital when the driver of a vehicle lost control and hit a palm tree, at the height of the monument to Guadalupe Victoria.

Behind the accident A police mobilization was recorded after witnesses alerted the Emergency System to the event, police, paramedics and Civil Protection elements came to the site, who rescued the people who were trapped.

Unfortunately, a child under 11 years of age died.who was identified as Yelsin, the injured were transferred to different hospitals in the region.