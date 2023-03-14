.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

To define the driving dynamics of the Thoroughbred Ferrarithere is only one word: incredible. It is the right adjective to define the behavior of a car that is almost 1.6 meters tall and weighs 2,180 kg in running order. Thanks to its technical characteristics, it makes a big step forward compared to rivals, then rivals are not seen that cost more or less half. In short, in Maranello they have created a new segmentthat of high center of gravity supercar.

Ferrari Thoroughbred test

In the test of this unprecedented Ferrari the front end of the Purosangue is precise and faithful, while resistance to roll and pitch are amazingalso because they do not derive from a trim too hard.

Thoroughbred Ferrari

It’s kind of a miracle and it’s due to electronic suspension of new generation which, in addition to drastically raising the bar compared to what has been available on the market up to now, also manage to anticipate the movements of the case.

Ferrari Purosangue tested on the snow

Then there is thesuperior electronics which makes everything manageable, without forgetting the V12 with its angry melody which is impossible not to love.

Ferrari Thoroughbred how are you doing?

The Thoroughbred can go fast, wanting very hard, but never puts the pilot in difficulty, on the contrary. She creates a dialogue with him that turns into trust: she tells him what’s happening and makes him guess what’s about to happen.

Driving the Ferrari Thoroughbred

Instead, what just happened becomes an instant memory that you never stop smiling about. The secret of this happiness is the now famous handcuff: each time you turn to the right, it loosens the electronics reins a little more and sharpens all the other components.

Ferrari Thoroughbred skidded on the snow

Choosing the right location depends on the road conditionsfrom the driver’s mood and his skills, but regardless of the choice, the Purosangue always makes him feel like the right person, in the right car, at the right time.

Ferrari Purosangue aspirated V12 engine test

In this regard, the V12 it deserves to rev high whenever the situation allows it: it doesn’t have that absurd and immediate boost given by the turbos (there aren’t any), however stretches up to 8,250 rpm with an exciting crescendo.

Ferrari Thoroughbred V12 engine

In short, from this Ferrari you would never want to get off, also because it is as welcoming as any other car made in Maranello.

Ferrari Purosangue 4-seater cockpit

Comfort is another important theme to talk about the Ferrari Purosangue, the only one for which the engineers have looked at the choices of other manufacturers, achieving a high-level result also thanks to the back doors against the wind: the four seats are really spacious, even for a quartet of very tall people.

The upwind rear doors of the Ferrari Purosangue

THE 473 litres of the trunk are not many but it is the price to pay for having the gearbox on the rear and the architecture of a GT.

Photo Ferrari Thoroughbred

