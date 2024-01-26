Weather | A rare snowy winter in some places in the Helsinki region

This winter's highest Snow Depth in the capital region was measured at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport last weekend.

Beginning year it has been unusually snowy in some places in the Helsinki region. Although the winter started promisingly and it has snowed a lot, records in snow depth have not yet been broken this year.

In the light of the statistics, the winter does not look particularly snowy at all weather stations in the Finnish Meteorological Institute's capital region either. Snow depth is measured at three weather stations in Helsinki.

At the oldest of them, the Kaisaniemi weather station, observations of snow depth have been made since the 1890s.

Measurement history the highest snow depth in Kaisaniemi was on March 23, 1941. At that time, there was 109 centimeters of snow on the ground. The winter of 1941 was very snowy anyway.

This year, the highest Snow Depth has been in Kaisaniemi on January 19, when there was 48 centimeters of snow. On Friday, the snow depth was 31 centimeters. Both are far from the record.

“It has come down quite well in a week. Most of the snow has certainly settled, but some of it has also melted,” says the meteorologist Jari Tuovinen From the Institute of Meteorology.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport's weather station has observations of snow depths since the late 1950s.

The greatest Snow Depth was measured in the winter of 1966. Then there was 88 centimeters of snow on several days after mid-February.

On Friday, the snow depth was 50 centimeters, and this winter's highest snow depth, 68 centimeters, was measured on January 20. So the snow was 20 centimeters less than on the record day almost 60 years ago.

“The snow depth in Helsinki-Vantaa is starting to be on the rare side,” says Tuovinen.

The situation is considered rare when it occurs every ten years or less often. A situation becomes exceptional when it occurs less often than three times in a century.

The group the history of the weather station is much shorter than others. Snow has been measured there since the 2000s.

The highest Snow Depth, i.e. 82 centimeters, was measured on February 24, 2010. This year, the snow was the most on January 19, when the reading was 56 centimeters. On Friday, there was 43 centimeters of snow.

According to Tuovinen, it may be difficult to accumulate more snow on the ground now, because it will pile up. Tuovinen thinks that about half of the snow will probably go away before the next snowfalls.

“It's going to rain and it's going to be mild, the snow is getting a ride.”

According to the latest monthly forecast from the weather company Foreca, the average temperatures between January and February in Finland are clearly higher than usual readings. Already at the weekend, the temperature is predicted to rise to the plus side.