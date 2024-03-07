Electronic Arts plans to invest in Apex Legends and make it go beyond the traditional battle royale in the next yearswith the desire to attract a greater number of people within the community, in an expansion that should remotely follow that of competitor Fortnite.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained that the company is studying an “incredible growth” for Apex Legends, given the continued success that Respawn's title continues to achieve, now that it has also celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Wilson reported that Apex Legends is one of the most successful games of the last 10-15 years if you look at new intellectual properties, and has already built a community of “hundreds of millions of players”, reportedly.