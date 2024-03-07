Electronic Arts plans to invest in Apex Legends and make it go beyond the traditional battle royale in the next yearswith the desire to attract a greater number of people within the community, in an expansion that should remotely follow that of competitor Fortnite.
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained that the company is studying an “incredible growth” for Apex Legends, given the continued success that Respawn's title continues to achieve, now that it has also celebrated its fifth anniversary.
Wilson reported that Apex Legends is one of the most successful games of the last 10-15 years if you look at new intellectual properties, and has already built a community of “hundreds of millions of players”, reportedly.
An expansion plan
Among the other results achieved, the CEO of EA spoke of a five-year retention rate, i.e. the percentage of those who are still linked to the game after 5 years, of around 75%, which is truly an impressive result.
At this point, however, EA would like to expand the user base even further, and to do so it wants to transform Apex Legends, expanding it towards new structures and mechanics that can go beyond the usual battle royale, in a plan that should bring the franchise forward for the next 5-10 years.
Meanwhile, all is quiet on the front of Titanfallthe series from which Apex Legends was based, beyond a rumor that there would be a new game in development at Respawn, which however would not be Titanfall 3.
