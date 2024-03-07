The Spanish Parliament took this Thursday (7) a step forward to approve the controversial amnesty law for those convicted, prosecuted and judicially investigated in relation to the illegal attempt at independence of the autonomous region of Catalonia in 2017.

The Justice Committee of the Spanish Congress supported a new opinion on the legislative project thanks to an agreement between the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), the main force in the government, and the independentists.

The initiative had the support of the entire left and the Catalan and Basque sovereignists, while the opposition formed by the conservative Popular Party (PP) and the right-wing Vox spoke out against it. The project will still be debated and voted on soon in the Congress plenary and, later, in the Senate.

The agreement reached this Wednesday (6), according to its negotiators, adapts the law to European standards, excludes the most serious crimes of terrorism and treason and “in no case” excuses crimes of corruption.

At the beginning of the commission, the PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, requested its suspension so that the board of directors could qualify the agreed amendments and so that the groups would then have time to analyze them. After a break, the table accepted the changes and the debate resumed.

With the commission resumed, PSOE spokesman Francisco Aranda stated that the amnesty is a “decided, courageous and democratic commitment to advance the reunion with Catalonia” and recommended that the PP reach an agreement “with those who think differently ”.

“Dedicating oneself to politics means making decisions and not avoiding them, solving problems and not creating them, working for coexistence and not discord. Looking to the future and not living in the past, and agreeing with those who don't think like you,” she said.

Representatives of the independence party Together for Catalonia stated that, with the changes now agreed, the text “reinforces and adapts European standards to hinder the temptations of those who want to use them improperly”.

The ERC spokesperson, also pro-independence, celebrated the agreement after Juntos had provoked an extension of the negotiations to achieve more changes, although she said that the previous text was good. In any case, she chose to continue rowing for the common goal of freedom for the Catalan people.

“What will remain in history is whether we are able to return to a point where the movement is strong enough to try again, in an agreed and legal way, for the liberation of our people through a referendum and the exercise of democracy” , he added.

Despite the agreements, the PP spokesperson warned that the Penal Code “is still in force” and the law cannot change the definitions of fraud, since “the amnesty law cannot invent other purposes for each crime and make them depend on the testimony of each accused”.

In this sense, he highlighted that the law cannot change the crimes of terrorism or embezzlement based on certain purposes.

“You can amnesty whoever you want, but history will not amnesty the PSOE for committing this authentic atrocity,” said Gamarra, describing the rule as “outrage and political corruption”. (With EFE Agency)