Respawn Entertainment has announced that the Ranked Rumble modewhich was supposed to return to Apex Legends in this period, it was postponed at a date to be specified and will in any case be inserted during Season 22, due to changes and improvements to be made.

The change to the program is not explained precisely, but it is possible that the reception is a little controversial that the public seemed to have dedicated to the announcement of the return of Ranked Rumble has pushed Respawn to review the mode, considering that the message on X mentions the desire to apply “changes and improvements” to the game option in question.

In any case, the mode will be added through an update within the Season 22 of Apex Legends, which is already going through several new features for Respawn’s multiplayer shooter.