Respawn Entertainment has announced that the Ranked Rumble modewhich was supposed to return to Apex Legends in this period, it was postponed at a date to be specified and will in any case be inserted during Season 22, due to changes and improvements to be made.
The change to the program is not explained precisely, but it is possible that the reception is a little controversial that the public seemed to have dedicated to the announcement of the return of Ranked Rumble has pushed Respawn to review the mode, considering that the message on X mentions the desire to apply “changes and improvements” to the game option in question.
In any case, the mode will be added through an update within the Season 22 of Apex Legends, which is already going through several new features for Respawn’s multiplayer shooter.
A modality to be reviewed
Given the careful management of content and even more so the maintenance of general balance, the team is constantly engaged in a surgical study of the elements to be inserted into Apex Legends, and these variations in the timing of the release of new content are to be considered normal.
Respawn has in fact also cited the player feedback as the reason behind the decision to delay the mode in question, with community manager Karen Lee explaining that the team went “back to the drawing board” again to rework its features.
Ranked Rumble is a variation of Apex Legends’ standard ranked mode, with separate leaderboards based on each tier for players to compete in. When it first launched, it received mixed reviews from users, prompting Respawn to make changes.
