Mmeanwhile the Aperol Spritz is transported along the big city pavement like Wegbier. Bright orange lenses in the evening sun – if need be, plastic cups can also be used on the hot asphalt. Every kiosk, every kiosk, every bar and every café sells Aperol Spritz. The take-away mix is ​​due to the developments since March 2020 and the associated open-air cult.

Not that the inflationary craving for the Italian concoction of liqueur, prosecco, and soda on ice is new. But one wonders: Don’t you have anything else? A drink that is less sweet and sticky than the Aperol Spritz that has been served across Europe between Palermo and Stockholm for almost twenty years?

Mainly less sweet

But the Campari company, which bought the liqueur brand in 2004, still has a firm grip on the market. Hardly any host seems to be able to finally create something new. Fads like “Hugo”, all Lillet mixes or blueberry mojito proved to be what they are in comparison to the orange tide in the typical glass: fads.

There is no question that the closely guarded secret recipe of blood orange, rhubarb, sugar, quinine, gentian and a few types of herbs is a recipe for success. However, there are other options. This is why we are talking about slightly tart blends that are ideal as an aperitif and summer drink. Because they taste fresh, bitter or citrusy – and above all less sweet.







Better to mix it yourself

So if you prefer the bitter notes to the sweet ones and only order an Aperol Spritz with the addition “please only with a hint of colour”, you might find a way out here. However, mixing it yourself is part of it: as I said, most landlords are not that far yet. Or most people want it that way. Trying to order a spritz with just a hint of Aperol is usually doomed to failure. Because the bar staff reduces the liqueur as requested, but then saves so much on Prosecco that you are handed orange-tinted sparkling water at the end.



La Dolce Vita: But does it always have to be Aperol Spritz?

:



Image: Reuters



So: better mix it yourself. Only very few bars offer the French aperitif “Pampelle”, the “Vermut blanco” from the Spanish company Lustau or the Venetian bitter “Select”. At least not yet. Maybe something is happening. The traditional brands are still niche existences, but they are definitely capable of competing with Europe’s most popular summer drink.







Ruby red grapefruits from Corsica

Especially with the Venetian bitter “Select”, created in 1920 in Venice’s Castello district by the Pilla Distilleries, it is surprising that it is very popular in northern Italy and especially in chic Milan as a spritz “Veneziano”, but has so far remained almost unknown in German bars is. Which is clearly an oversight: 30 exquisite botanicals are processed into a ruby-red bitter in “Select”. The recipe is as simple as it should be for a good aperitif: 3 parts Prosecco, 2 parts Select, 1 part soda, a large green olive on ice. If you like, you can replace the olive with a slice of lemon, which goes just as well in midsummer.

The aperitif liqueur Pampelle Ruby l’Apéro comes from France, which can also be excellently mixed into a spritz and glows bright red in the glass. The bittersweet, ruby ​​red grapefruits from Corsica are clearly recognizable, which are mixed with hand-picked botanicals such as citrus zest from cedrat lemons and Japanese yuzu as well as Mediterranean herbs and distilled in the Cognac region. A Pampelle Spritz is just as easy to make: 2 parts Pampele, 3 parts Prosecco, 1 part soda on a large cube of ice.

No rocket science in the making

Finally, an aperitif idea of ​​Spanish origin: not in the glowing red of sunset, but light. Vermut blanco from Lustau in Jerez, Andalusia, serves as the basis. The Vermut appears golden yellow and has a tart, spicy aroma based on nutmeg and herbs such as marjoram, sage, gentian and chamomile and convinces with a pronounced freshness of lemons. The mix is ​​simple: 1 part Vermut, 2 parts Prosecco. If you want less alcohol in the glass, replace Prosecco with a bone-dry, sugar-reduced tonic such as Dry Tonic Water from Fentimans, Premium Dry Tonic from Fever-Tree or Dry Tonic Water from Schweppes. A slice of lemon, a leaf of mint, lots of ice. This summer drink is also ready.

All three Aperol Spritz alternatives aren’t rocket science to make. If these aperitif suggestions still seem too sweet, it’s best to stick to the classic: Campari Soda.