As expected this morning, the second trailer of the anime taken from Chainsaw Manmanga by Tatsuki Fujimotowas shared online today, in conjunction with the Crunchyroll Expo. Running around two minutes, this second trailer showcases the studio’s stunning animations MAP (Jujutsu Kaisen, Dorohedoro, Attack on Titan – The Final Season) and some excerpts of the plot that will be told in the first episodes.

The anime series based on the first story arc of Chainsaw Manrecently completed in Italy under the Planet Manga label, will air starting next October and will be available in Italy thanks to Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man – Trailer 2

Source: Anime Hype