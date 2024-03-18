Apartments in Frankfurt's Sindlingen district were evacuated due to the risk of collapse. But around 50 tenants still live there. Thomas Fischer is one of them – and fears losing his home.

They can build on these pillars: The houses in Sindlingen that are in danger of collapsing are still partially inhabited. Image: Michael Braunschädel

WWhen Thomas Fischer talks about his home in Sindlingen, words like “family”, “security” and “home” are often mentioned. And when he talks about the possibility of having to leave his apartment soon, he uses words like “fear to death,” “sadness,” and “anger.” This anger has to do with what has happened in his housing estate over the past few months. Because of the acute risk of collapse, the Nassauische Heimstätte/Wohnstadt (NHW) group has had several apartments in a larger complex on Küferstrasse evacuated since January.

Another identical apartment block followed in February, and around 50 tenants have now had to leave their apartments. Thomas Fischer is one of the remaining 50 tenants who are initially allowed to stay in the construction phases on Küferstrasse that have not yet been endangered. How long is uncertain.