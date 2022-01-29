Mexico.- Today, Saturday, January 29, this is how the gasoline price Magna, Premium and Diesel that are dispatched at the various service stations in Mexico.

The price of fuels presented a slight increase in its price, however they remain within established parameters as “normal”, in the face of a recovery of the Mexican and global economy.

Below, we present the national average price and some of the general prices by state of the Republic according to GasolinaMX.

Read more: Price of the dollar and exchange rate in Mexico today January 29, 2021

National average price:

Great 20.76

Premium 22.67

Diesel 22.14

Fuel price by state

Great 21.34

Premium 23.41

Diesel 22.39

Great 21.56

Premium 23.77

Diesel 21.85

Great 21.17

Premium 23.24

Diesel 22.17

Great 21.05

Premium 23.18

Diesel 22

Great 19.79

Premium 22.11

Diesel 20.99

Great 20.46

Premium 22.57

Diesel 22.22

Great 19.31

Premium 21.54

Diesel 21.69

Magna 20.99

Premium 22.77

Diesel 21.79

Great 20.67

Premium 23.02

Diesel 21.73

Great 21.14

Premium 23.09

Diesel 22.45

Great 20.58

Premium 22.93

Diesel 21.69

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 20.67

Premium 22.79

Diesel 22.01

Great 20.28

Premium 22.23

Diesel 21.67

Great 20.47

Premium 22.28

Diesel 21.98

Magna 20.7

Premium 22.4

Diesel 22.12

Great 20.23

Premium 21.82

Diesel 21.66

Great 21.81

Premium 23.08

Diesel 23.17

Remember that fuel prices may vary according to the supplier brand and the region where it is consumed.

Read more: Today’s weather forecast: cold front No. 26 will extend through Mexico with frost

Oil price: