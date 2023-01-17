From the 2020 season, that of the serious injury suffered by Marc Marquez to the humerus of his right arm, MotoGP has struggled to find a recognized master. Between 2010 and 2019, the premier class of the World Championship had seen just three different riders alternate on the throne of champion over ten championships: Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and indeed Marquez. In the last three years the tally has doubled, with Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia all taking their first world title in the top class. The general feeling is that the level reached by the riders is increasingly similar and that balance may still be the master in the coming years.

The drop in performance suffered by the traditional Japanese giants, Yamaha and above all Honda, has been offset by the growth of European manufacturers. Above all Ducati, dominating the last few years with its Desmosedici, but also Aprilia e KTM. The Austrian manufacturer, unlike its two Italian rivals, has not yet been able to include its own rider in the fight for the world title. However, the feeling within the MotoGP paddock is that it won’t be long before this piece is completed as well. That’s what the 27-year-old South African talent wishes for Brad Bindercapable of conquering five total podiums, including two victories, in the last three seasons.

While many other top riders in the premier class have their contracts expiring soon, Binder has renewed his faith in KTM (to which he has been linked since 2015, when he was still racing in Moto3) until the end of the 2024 season.”It’s always great when you have a contract in your pocket and you know what the future holds for you – declared the South African to the German site Speedweek – I am really grateful to all the KTM managers like Stefan Pierer for the trust they have placed in me, giving me such a long-term contract. One thing is clear: we are pursuing the same goals. We want to be at the top and fight for titles. And I believe we can achieve these goals together. We have the opportunity and we have the time to steer everything in the right direction“.

Binder is considered one of the valuable pieces of the drivers market and, despite the long-term contract, there is no shortage of his admirers in other manufacturers as well. However, the person concerned does not exclude the possibility of staying with the Mattighofen house for life, of which it has now become an essential point of reference: “Yes, I can imagine spending my entire career at KTM. I’m really happy here – he concluded – the idea sounds great“.