Today, Friday, several missiles targeted the American embassy located in the fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for this attack, but it is the first on the US embassy in Baghdad since it began, last October, a series of drone and missile attacks against US forces and international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

On Friday, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Baghdad called on the Iraqi government to “protect” diplomatic staff and facilities and the facilities of the international coalition to combat the terrorist organization ISIS.

The spokesman added in a statement that “the American embassy was attacked by two missiles,” adding, “Assessments are still underway, and there have been no reports of injuries in the embassy compound.”

Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani considered that the attackers of the diplomatic missions were “committing an insult to Iraq, its stability and security,” calling on the security forces to “pursue” the perpetrators of the “attack.”

Al-Sudani said, in a statement issued by his office, that “targeting diplomatic missions is unjustifiable and cannot be accepted, under any circumstances.”

In his statement, Al-Sudani stressed that “our security forces and government and executive agencies… will continue to protect diplomatic missions, maintain international treaties, and commit to securing them.”

Farhad Alaeddin, advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Relations, confirmed that “the Iraqi government is determined to maintain the stability and security of the state,” adding that “any attempt to destabilize the country will not be tolerated.”

Earlier, an American military official confirmed, in response to a question from Agence France-Presse, that “an attack with several missiles was launched against international coalition forces and American forces” in the vicinity of the “Union 3” base and the American embassy complex in Baghdad.

He added, “No injuries or damage to infrastructure were recorded.”

But later, the Iraqi National Security Service reported to the Iraqi News Agency that “material damage to vehicles and buildings” was caused to its headquarters, located in the same area, due to this attack.