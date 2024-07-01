Today Amazon is offering the excellent AOC 27G2 monitor at a price not to be missed.
When we find ourselves assembling a gaming desktop PC from scratch, one of the first things we think about is certainly the monitor, which must guarantee excellent performance, lending itself effectively to every type of video game.
In light of this, Amazon has thought it best to offer you the AOC 27G2 monitor with an excellent 15% off compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The AOC 27G2 monitor is available atincredible price of only 176 eurosallowing you to save over 30 euros on the recently lowest price. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee delivery in just one day.
The salient features of the monitor
In this case we are talking about a monitor with well 27 inches diagonal (and Full HD resolution), which therefore provide an exceptional vision for all new generation video games. The response times are very good, equal in this case to just 1 millisecond: this is a truly fundamental parameter, especially if you play online multiplayer shooters, where having good reactivity is a necessary condition to bring home victory.
Thanks to the HDMI port you can also connect your new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series 144Hz refresh ratewhich guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism for every occasion.
Don’t miss the best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#AOC #27G2 #Monitor #144Hz #FHD #Display #Limited #Time #Offer #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply