This Wednesday, Risto Mejide has spoken in Everything is a lie about the accusations of sexual aggression that weigh on Juan Carlos Monedero, former leader of Can.

Cautiously, has underlined the importance of Respect the presumption of innocence: “We insist on the case that this is demonstrated, because there is the alleged ahead.”

However, he pointed out the contradiction that seems to exist between the image that Monedero has projected for years and the situation in which he is now, underlining that he has built his public figure based on moral principles that are now questioned.

“It is a profile that has been telling us all the others how we had to be, how we had to behave and how bad we are and how bad we do,” he said.

According to the presenter, the impact of these accusations is due, in large part, to the implication of purse in the feminist movement. “That is the substrate of all this, that’s why there is so much impact,” he said.