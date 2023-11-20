His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, stressed that the UAE’s initiatives are messages of mercy and hope.

His Excellency said through his account on the “X” platform: “The scenes of innocent Gaza children coming to Abu Dhabi for treatment as part of the first batch of the President of the State’s initiative mixed with feelings of pain for their suffering and being affected by the sincerity of concern, the humanity of the reception, and the professionalism of the treatment.

The UAE’s initiatives are messages of mercy and hope, and praise be to God for the blessing of leadership, security, and safety, and for harnessing us to serve humanity.”