Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said in a tweet on his Twitter account yesterday: “Despite all the challenges posed by the (Corona) pandemic, the year 2021 was exceptional with distinction. Innovation, achievement and positivity, we are moving towards the next fifty with optimism and hope for a future flowered with hope and excellence for our country .. Happy New Year.”