Saeed Ahmed (Ajman)

The Emirate of Ajman has succeeded in conducting an exciting experience in its distinguished tourism and hotel sector, where the tourist attractions in the emirate are acquiring a growing share of the attention of families and individuals in light of the availability of diverse tourism and entertainment programs for them, and the development of the infrastructure that made Ajman one of the most important tourist destinations in the country, which It managed to attract new tourist segments.

The Ajman Tourism Development Department is working to attract local visitors from inside the Emirates, as the local market is one of the most important exporting markets for tourism, as it announced the activation of its winter activities to coincide with the launch of the “The Most Beautiful Winter Campaign in the World” as part of its participation in this unified national promotional campaign for the state. Which aims to encourage domestic tourism in the Emirates in the winter season, and to identify the beautiful natural, geographical and heritage components in its various regions.

The Emirate of Ajman continues to attract visitors thanks to many prominent tourism components such as unique heritage sites, beautiful beaches, tourist and recreational facilities, mangrove forests in Al-Zawraa Reserve, in addition to world-class hotels, and the emirate’s offers, events and various activities specifically for this period of the year. Ajman is witnessing the organization of the Food and Fun Festival, which offers many events and recreational activities that suit different age groups, especially children and families. Enriching the visitors’ experience by stimulating their senses to savor the various international and local flavors by offering a variety of delicious dishes and cuisines, in addition to the fun areas, including the children’s play area, which includes a range of entertainment programs and activities and artistic and musical performances, which makes the festival an enjoyable destination for all. the family. Ajman hotels offer exclusive and varied offers on hotel accommodation, international restaurants and health clubs during the winter season.

The winter activities and events extend to the Masfoot and Manama regions, where the Masfout Municipality and the Manama Municipality Department of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman inaugurated the fourth edition of the Masfoot Spring and Manama Spring Festivals, which aim to shed light on authentic customs and popular heritage and support all sports talents by organizing a group A variety of events and activities, highlighting the tourist and historical interface of the two regions. The emirate is looking forward to receiving visitors from different emirates of the country and countries of the world to enjoy the winter of Ajman, visit its prominent landmarks and take advantage of the various exclusive offers, which are available during this season, which also witnesses the establishment of many sports, entertainment and cultural events and activities, which contribute to highlighting Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination. Locally and globally throughout the year.

Heritage Quarter

One of the most prominent tourist destinations and a historical beacon full of life that reflects the emirate’s heritage, timeless memories, and highlights its authentic identity, and the heritage neighborhood embraces the famous Ajman Museum in its heart.

Ajman Museum

A castle dating back to the eighteenth century that was the residence of the ruler of Ajman until 1970. It was recently restored, and today includes an amazing collection of artifacts, ancient manuscripts, pottery, and jewels dating back to 3000 BC, and the museum is also equipped with a number of devices Interactive electronic to ensure personal interaction by visitors to the museum.

Masfoot Museum

Masfout Museum was inaugurated on December 2, 2021, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of the 50th National Day. It contains 12 halls, each of which constitutes a special exhibition divided according to the theme, in addition to two front towers of the museum. These sections provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about the history of the emirate and the ruling family, and the traditions of Ancestors, crafts, and weapons through a journey of time spanning nearly five thousand years.

Al-Zawra Nature Reserve

Al-Zawra Nature Reserve is located in the north of the Emirate of Ajman, and contains an area of ​​one million square meters of mangrove forests, which constitute a haven for migratory and resident birds such as flamingos, in addition to a large group of marine life that breeds in it.

golf club

The golf course is located in Al-Zawra, and is characterized by international specifications, and contains 18 holes, and was designed by the famous Niklaus Design Group, and is located within an area of ​​one million square meters of mangroves and is surrounded by a 12 km long waterfront, to give players a sense of calm and biodiversity.

Zoo «dwarf animals»

The park is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Ajman, as it provides a suitable place for families and children to enjoy special times in the outdoors and learn about different types of dwarf animals from around the world, in addition to a group of birds and reptiles. The park contains an outdoor area suitable for family outings and relaxation, while Children enjoy interacting with animals, riding horses and camels, and many other fun activities.