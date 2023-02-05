The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will hold a webinar this Monday (6), starting at 3 pm, to address the new norm on assisted human reproduction. During the seminar, the regulation will be presented by Renata Parca, who has been part of the area responsible for the theme for 17 years. The manager of the Blood, Tissue, Cells, Organs and Advanced Therapy Products area, João Batista da Silva Júnior, will moderate the event.

According to Anvisa, the new rules aim to provide more health security, accessibility and dynamism to the process of assisted human reproduction, in view of its growing demand by the population. Legislation was also updated, taking into account changes in the sector, which is always modernizing in terms of new techniques, therapies and technologies.

Among the topics to be discussed at the seminar is the new model for importing gametes and embryos, updates regarding laboratory tests on patients and gamete donors, and the need for a professional responsible for quality assurance in establishments. In Brazil, there are 183 Assisted Human Reproduction Centers (CRHAs) in operation, according to data from Anvisa’s National Embryo Production System (SisEmbrio).

Participation in the webinar can be done by this link on the day and time of the event.