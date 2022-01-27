The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will decide this Friday (28) whether or not to release the sale of Covid-19 self-tests in the country. The agency’s collegiate board meeting is scheduled for 10 am.

“Anvisa informs that it received on Tuesday (25), 11:11 pm, information regarding public policy with self-tests. The Agency will analyze and adjust the proposal to the text of the resolution already made, submit it to Anvisa’s attorney and deliberate”, said the agency, according to g1.

+ Without mentioning distribution by SUS, Saúde proposes self-test with sale only in pharmacies

Last week, four directors of Anvisa chose to postpone the decision to collect more data from the Ministry of Health. The release of self-tests was requested by the Folder in the face of the explosion in the number of cases with the arrival of the Ômicron variant.

On Tuesday night (25), the Ministry of Health reported that the sale will be exclusive in pharmacies. The proposal is among the complementary information sent to Anvisa. There is no mention of the distribution of the item by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The post Anvisa will decide on Friday whether to release the sale of Covid self-tests appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Anvisa #decide #Friday #release #sale #Covid #selftests