During 2021, the remake of dunes It stood out notably for being a film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, for which it was established as one of the favorites of lovers of the science fiction genre. The feature film based on the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert promises to have at least three parts to become a franchise. The second would already be remarkably advanced.

The first film was a success at the box office, mainly due to the cast led by the protagonist of Call me by your name and the performances of Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Zendaya.

Dune: official posters of the HBO Max movie. Photo: composition/Warner Bros.

What is Dune about?

Arrakis becomes the most important in the universe, which leads to a struggle for power, alliances and betrayals. This will cause an interstellar war in which its director presents dazzling settings and plans that are more than ambitious. All this put as tray the start of the second part of the project.

Dune 2 by Denis Villeneuve

The same director indicated that he was forced to divide the story into a trilogy because of its obvious length and details so characteristic of the books. In a dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter he explained: “Right now I’m in what I call ‘soft prep’, which means we’re finishing up the script. We will start with the storyboards soon.”

Given the hope of science fiction fans to learn about the film, the filmmaker revealed how the sequel is progressing. “Dune: Part 2 is currently being worked on by production designer Patrice Vermette. It’s that beautiful part where he’s just dreaming, looking at the ceiling and thinking about the movie, I love it. I mean, it’s like the moment when everything is possible, before we have the impact of the reality that will come, ”she specified.