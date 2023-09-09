The situation of the Brazilian footballer Anthony it gets complicated. Following the complaint filed by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin, who accused him of domestic violence, threats and injuries, two other women also filed charges.

These are Ingrid Lana and Rayssa de Freitaswomen who accuse the Manchester United footballer of a series of attacks that occurred in the past, according to several Brazilian media reports.

New stories

The first of them claims that her episode happened in Manchester, in 2022, when the player exploded when she refused to have sexual relations.

“He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn’t want to. “She pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.”account.

(Also read: Antony, at police disposal in case of attack on ex-partner: ‘The truth will prevail’)

According to her story, the meeting occurred because Antony contacted her to talk about business.

The other complainant is a law student, who filed a lawsuit against the soccer player as a result of a collision at a party in Sao Paulo, in May 2022.

She says that the striker attacked her in a vehicle due to a serious argument with Mallu Ohana, wife of Dudu, a Palmeiras player and Antony’s close friend.

He claims that the Brazilian soccer player and the young woman hit him several times, but he was able to escape. This event was notified to the Ministry of Public Security and delivered to the Public Ministry and Justice in July 2022, although it was never known if there were charges.

A few days ago DJ Gabriela Cavallin appeared at the Tatuapé Women’s Defense police station to attach a series of threatening messages and some images that support her complaint against the player.

SPORTS

More sports news