‘At the bottom there is room 10’, exactly in chapter 302, has come into tension after the latest events. One of them is the case of Cristóbal and July, who are getting closer and closer to kissing; however; There were already two times that, for a second, they decided not to do it. In one of those moments, Peter was the one who intervened so that what he imagined would not happen.

After that first inconvenience at the Maldini family home, Alessia finds out what happened and, thinking that Peter didn’t know anything, tells him about what ‘Charo’s’ niece said in the clinic after being hospitalized for drinking. so much alcohol At that moment, not only the butler finds out what is happening between both characters in ‘At the bottom there is room’, but also Francesca, who had heard the whole bombshell that Jimmy’s lover told.

July told Cristóbal that she is in love with him. Photo: America TV

What did Francesca do when she found out about July’s feelings for Cristóbal?

After listening to what Alessia told Peter, Francesca went into crisis, because she imagined the worst and that history could repeat itself within her family. That’s why she decided to fire July without giving her any explanations. ‘Noni’ called ‘Charo”s niece to her office and handed over different envelopes with her settlement and her documents.

Likewise, she gave her a list of institutions in Argentina and Colombia where she could continue her nursing career: she assured her that she would pay for her tuition and one-way ticket. With this, Francesca will seek to ensure that the Gonzales member stays away from Diego Montalbán’s son so that what happened between Nicolás and Grace is not repeated; since with Alessia and Jimmy’s relationship there would be no going back, for now.

What happened between Cristóbal and July?

After Kimberly’s party, July was taken to the clinic because she had drunk too much. At the time when she was waiting for the doctors to intervene, ‘Charo”s niece laughingly told Cristóbal that she was in love with him. The Maldini member did not know what to do at that moment, so as the days went by they both decided to move away.

