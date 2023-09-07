Antonio Zequila in Venice greets his fans, but nobody is there | VIDEO

The video showing the arrival in Venice of the actor Antonio Zequila, who, on board a taxi boat, greets people who don’t seem to be there, has gone viral on the web.

In the video, in fact, we see the former competitor of Big Brother wave several times to his right: the problem is that there is literally no one around him.

“But who do you greet?” wrote the showgirl Antonella Fiordalisi, who then added a series of smileys. The ex gieffina also reposted her video on his profile Instagram writing: “You forgot the song by Carla Bruni! She tries to greet them all ”.

The skit also aired on Strip the news, within the section “The new monsters”. The actor, for his part, did not comment on the story.