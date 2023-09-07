Through its social networks, Club de Futbol Monterrey announced that the ‘welcome’ of Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona will take place this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the BBVA Stadium, where the doors will be open to the public.
“ATTENTION, FANS! After his successful 10-year stint in Europe, let’s welcome #Tecatito on his return home. We look forward to seeing you with your family this Saturday at his presentation at BBVA so that we all have a great experience! Free admission: Doors 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5”, they published in the announcement.
In the image, it can also be seen that the striped reinforcement will use the number 16 on its bib number, the same one that the Paraguayan wore celso ortiz and he left free this summer after his departure from the club.
In the statement, the club informs that access to the property will be through doors 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Likewise, the E5 parking lot will be open to the public. During the event, the presentation press conference will be broadcast on the giant screens of the BBVA Stadium. Finally, the Monterrey Soccer Club announced that they will have food and beverage sales within the property.
The 30-year-old forward began his soccer career in the Basic Forces of the Monterrey Soccer Club and made his debut in the first team in 2010, at the age of 17.
In his career with the Gang, ‘Tecatito’ contributed to the achievement of the 2010 Apertura League title and the three-time CONCACAF Champions League title between 2011 and 2013.
After winning the three-time championship, he emigrated to Europe in 2013, where he had an outstanding international career that includes the clubs of twente from the Netherlands; Porto from Portugal and Seville from Spain. He won eight titles in his time in European football.
Thanks to his good performances, he has been constantly called up to the Mexican team, where he has won the 2015 Gold Cup, as well as having participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
After his ankle and fibula injury that left him out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the player has not been able to show his best level, but it is expected that with the confidence and his readaptation in Mexico he will have a good participation with the equipment.
