“The worst thing in this life is being a pain in the ass, ‘Michi’ Panero already said it,” recalls Antonio Marín Albalate (Cartagena, 1955), poet and cultural agitator, friend of musicians, bohemians and beings lost by exile and mist. It might seem that nothing matters to him, that his kingdom is no longer of this world or of any other, but the fact is that he is

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in