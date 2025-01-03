He Betis returns this Saturday to play an official match and will do so against Huesca in El Alcoraz in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey 2024-25. Take the pulse of this competition before facing LaLiga. The team coached by Antonio Hidalgo, former coach of Sevilla Atlético, will be the one that receives the green and white team in an event from which only one winner can emerge in the round of round of 16.

Precisely, the Catalan coach wanted to assess in the press conference prior to the match what it means for him and his team to face Betis de Pellegrini: «You can’t get lost and we want to hurt them with our weapons. With our people, who are going to cheer us on from the first minute, we are going to try to win the tie. The number of people who are coming has been seen rarely. That speaks of the enthusiasm there is, of what we have achieved, of the effort of the players. From there, go with everything tomorrow,” he asserted, not without assuming that they will have to suffer: “We have to go high and look for their weak points in defense, without getting lost for a second. We have to enjoy and compete and we will try to win the tie, but it will be a game of suffering,” he added.

Likewise, Hidalgo influenced the importance of the field factor in ninety minutes of a tournament as tough and sometimes unpredictable as the Copa del Rey: «We know the type of match that awaits us, knowing that we are strong here. Tomorrow there is going to be a big entrance. We have earned the right to enjoy this game with our people. They have to give us that extra to compete at the highest level against a rival like Betis and I am confident that we will compete very well,” said the coach in his appearance, who knows perfectly well what it is like to face Betis Deportivo and now he will do it with the biggest players. .

The one who was Sevilla Atlético’s top sports official has ruled out Unzueta, Javi Mier and Ayman, who will not be able to play in the round of 32 against Betis, apart from the injured Javi Pérez: all of them with discomfort. “We cannot take more risks than necessary,” Hidalgo himself stated on this issue.