Companies want pay the minimum on your energy billbut there is a great lack of knowledge about how they can reduce this cost and how they are billed for their consumption given the numerous data that must be paid attention to and that are not always easily understood. A scenario that has been occurring for years, in fact, since before the pandemic, but that has now been accentuated by the price variations that have been recorded.

“Before the pandemic, the budget was made easily, with the CPI, but, since covid-19, the variations are important and it is more difficult for the company to control,” says Pedro Melendo, one of the founders of Coanatur, an energy consultancy with a track record of more than 15 years, theEconomist

The reduction or reduction of the energy bill is one of the services provided by the company, which is supported by different tools in order to know consumption and when it occursamong other aspects to take into account, to reduce not only the bill in price, but also in consumption, in addition to contributing to helping companies achieve their environmental objectives.

“New measures come out and the concepts established by the electrical system change. For a small company it is difficult to decipher the bill,” says Bibiana Melendo, from Coanatur, to theEconomistwho affirms that with the software they use connect consumption with the contract to check billing automatically.

“This information,” he adds, “allows us to see which points are more efficient and which points there are for improvement,” in addition to detecting whether the company has been properly billed for its energy consumption. “The small client does not know if they have been billed well or badly, they have to trust them,” says Pedro Melendo.

However, with the Coanatur system a pre-invoice is received each month to pre-check. In the event that there are errors in both this pre-invoice and the invoice, Coanatur also helps companies in the claim process, thus including the legal service. In addition, the pre-invoice and invoices allow you to check whether the regulations are complied with and have all the information to make decisions.

Coanatur works with the energy bill, in addition to working with different energy sources such as photovoltaics. Also with natural gas (piped, liquefied and propane). The next step “is water consumption. In the future, we are going to have to control the amount of consumption and use,” adds Bibiana Melendo.

Precisely, it is a segment, that of water, in which the Spanish industry, in general, is slowing down, as in Europe, despite having to comply with the commitments of the 2030 Agenda.

Coanatur, which also personalizes solutions for each client, works throughout Spain, although its headquarters are in Zaragoza, within La Terminal, and in Castellón. However, it is not ruled out to open another office “on demand because we can provide remote service from the current headquarters. If travel is needed, it will be done,” says Pedro.