Antonio Garrigues Walker put the emotional accent among those attending the CEO Congress, while expressing his doubts about whether humanity progresses or not. All this seasoned with two jokes. “We have forgotten emotional talent, a pat on the shoulder that changes everything …”, said the president of the Garrigues Foundation at the round table he shared with the top leaders of Grupo Fuertes and Cajamar, Tomás Fuertes and Eduardo Baamonde.

In the opinion of the lawyer and writer, throughout history pandemics have been overcome. «What the pandemic should not do is stop us; you can live with uncertainties. He argued that, in the current scenario, we must not forget “solidarity and the ability to help.” The moderator, Carmen Vilches, brought up Garrigues’ phrase that ethics is profitable, to which he added that without ethics “you are going to ruin, it doesn’t work and there is no future. It is not a religious matter, but to do what you have to do. Being bad is foolish, “he declared.

Challenge to vegans



The president of Grupo Fuertes indicated that businessmen “must have caste to face the stakes” and, at the same time, “as much courage as a bullfighter” in these “difficult and critical” moments. In this sense, he demanded that businessmen be “allowed” to develop their activity, “to create jobs, wealth and pay taxes.”

Businessmen demand the AVE. Congressmen who traveled from Madrid made transfers in Albacete



Tomás Fuertes distinguished between the businessman and the businessman, the latter more socially committed. He highlighted the leadership of the regional agri-food sector, which he considers a “benchmark” in Spain and the European Union, which is why he demanded that it be taken care of.

Regarding food, the owner of ElPozo stated that 83% of people who declare themselves vegan, stop being vegan after a year. He proposed to have an identity card, a driver’s license and a nutritional license. Fuertes also demanded that the AVE arrive in the Region as soon as possible. Part of the congressmen who traveled to Murcia from Madrid did so with train transfers in Albacete.

Baamonde calls for optimism



The president of Cajamar, Eduardo Baamonde, indicated, in reference to clients, that it is necessary to go beyond financial services. He considered that innovation and digitization must be instilled in them. “We must all be sustainable. Our clients ask us for it. Sometimes when we talk about sustainability, we only refer to the environmental part, although this must be supported by economic, social and environmental pillars ”.

Eduardo Baamonde pointed out that society in general needs “optimism” at this time and valued the social response in the toughest moments of the pandemic.