The consensus that led to the reform of the Statute of Autonomy of the Region in 2019, approved unanimously in the Regional Assembly, expired definitively yesterday in the Congress of Deputies, which accepted the request to withdraw the regulation approved on December 3 by the Murcian Parliament.

The decision of the Table caused a hard confrontation between PSOE and United We Can, partners in the Lower House and in the Government of Spain. The Socialists accepted the return of the Statute, together with PP and Vox, leaving their purple allies alone in the defense that the processing of the text, which is in the period of amendments in the Constitutional Commission, will continue. The PSOE relies on the reports of the lawyers, who advised to attend the request of the Assembly, as advanced THE TRUTH. The matter is on the way to ending up in the Constitutional Court.

«The Table has to abide by the decision of the Murcian Parliament. Doing otherwise does not respond to the established procedure. The PSOE is always going to move within the rules of the game and, if any group does not agree with what happened in Murcia, it already knows the path it has to follow and the direction it has to take ”, declared the spokesman for the Group Socialist Parliamentarian in Congress, Héctor Gómez.

The Socialists, who took the same position as PP and Vox, defend that the Table could only accept the request for the return of the text



The UP spokesperson, Pablo Echenique, disagrees, for whom the Table “should have stopped the infamous maneuver carried out by the Popular Party in the Murcia Regional Assembly”, where it resorted to “a legal trick” by expressly changing the Regulations of the Chamber to request the return of the Statute, not agreeing with the amendments presented by the rest of the parties in the processing of the Cortes Generales.

Witness of everything that happened was the Murcian deputy Javier Sánchez, regional coordinator of Podemos and third secretary of the Board of Congress. Serna indicates that there were sufficient arguments to reject the request for the return of the reform. «First, because it is done retroactively. The Regulations of the Assembly are modified for a reform that is already being processed in Congress, article 9 of the Constitution is violated. Second, because the PP and the turncoats made a botch, without a legal report from the Assembly. To approve the Statute, three-fifths of the House were needed and to withdraw it a simple majority was enough, “said the purple parliamentarian, who denounces that” the PP-PSOE clamp “allows the Statute to” have died. ”

The amendments to shield the legal personality of the Mar Menor remain a dead letter



UP gives another opportunity to the PSOE to stop “the cacicada” of López Miras. The United We Can Confederal Group proposes to the Socialists that the Government of Spain raise an appeal to the Constitutional Court to invalidate the move by the Murcian Parliament.

For her part, the Socialist deputy for Murcia and deputy secretary general of the PSRM, Marisol Sánchez Jódar, accuses United We “of playing the game with the PP at the cost of demagoguery and confusion.” “The PSOE is a party that meets the rules,” he said.

Amendments of Discord



In this way, the reform of the Statute approved in 2019 by the PP, PSOE, Ciudadanos and Podemos derails in the Cortes Generales. The amendments of these last three parties, among which they proposed to shield the legal personality of the Mar Menor or mechanisms to combat transfuguismo, angered the popular ones, who were in favor of not touching the text that aroused the agreement of all, with the exception of the modifications aimed at correcting technical errors.

The PP reacted with a series of legal reforms carried out in just one week for the withdrawal of the statutory reform, which have ended up being successful.